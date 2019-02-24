Home

Sigmund E. Petrovich

Sigmund E. Petrovich Obituary
Sigmund E. Petrovich age 95. Beloved husband of the late Mary M. Loving father of Christine (Carol) Novak and William (Daisy) Petrovich. Dearest grandfather of William and Matthew. Sigmund was born in Austria and emigrated to America where he built a successful plumbing and heating business. Funeral Tuesday February 26,2019 at 9:30 am from Matz Funeral Home 3440 N. Central Ave to St. Ferdinand Church for 10:00 am Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3 to 9 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to Chicago Canine Rescue 5272 N. Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60630 appreciated. Info 773-545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
