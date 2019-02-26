|
|
Silva Anna Josepina Kowalik nee Colonna, born in Rome, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Walter Kowalik. Cherished mother of the late Rossana (Marshall) O'Rourke. Adored daughter of the late Averardo & Annunziata Colonna. Treasured sister of Mario (Drava) Colonna & Franco (Franca) Colonna. Loving aunt of Andrea Colonna, Sofia Colonna, Patrizzia (Fabio) Tomasoli, Alessio & Lavinia. Dearest friend of many, including family in America & Italy. Funeral Friday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Germaine Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019