Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church
1747 Lake Avenue
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church
1747 Lake Avenue
Wilmette, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Silvia Ridolfi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Silvia Ridolfi


1937 - 2019
Silvia Ridolfi Obituary
Silvia Ridolfi, age 82 of Wilmette. Born in Montorio, Italy February 1, 1937, passed away November 12, 2019 at Maryhaven Nursing Home.

The beloved wife of the late Adolfo Ridolfi; dear daughter of the late Giorgio Nallira and the late Candelora (Savocchi); loving sister of Sergio (Roselee) Nallira, the late Antoinette (Antonio) De Domenicis and the late Gianni Nallira; sister in law to the late Andy (Lucy) Ridolfi, the late Beny (Domenica) Evangelista and the late Ettore (Emma) Cecci. A most treasured aunt to many nieces, nephews and godchildren that will miss Silvia dearly.

Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
