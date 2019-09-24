|
Silvio J. Pioli, 76, passed away suddenly Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home in Old Mill Creek, IL. He was born December 17, 1942 in Chicago, was formerly of Lake Villa, living in Old Mill Creek for the past 20 years. Silvio was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and then attended and graduated from Southern Illinois University. Founder of Galvanotech and former Chief Executive Officer of Serfilco in Northbrook for many years. He will be remembered for his tireless dedication to work and unyielding devotion to his family.
Son of late Anna and Joseph Pioli; beloved husband of Leonore Pioli; loving father of Peter (Kim) Pioli; brother of Diana (Roger) Omberg; cousin of Conrad (Karin) Pioli, Christopher (Chelsea) Pioli and Charles (Barbara) Pioli; cousin-in-law of Marilyn (Bernard) Feiner, Frank (Marjorie) Siuta and Judith (Carl) Agoston; and loving uncle of many.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at St Juliana Parish, 7201 N. Oketo Ave. Chicago, IL 60631. Interment will be at Maryhill Cemetery. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019