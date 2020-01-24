|
Silvio Pontarelli, age 84, suddenly. Devoted husband of Adeline nee DiPaolo; beloved father of Raymond; loving grandfather of Christian Silvio and Lauren Elizabeth; dear brother of Josephine (the late Carmen) Tenuta and brother-in-law of Imo (Lori) DiPaolo and Antonietta (Dominic) Anello; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Monday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Our Lady, Mother of the Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations to the . would be greatly appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020