Simon H. Aronson, former partner at law firm, Lord, Bissell & Brook, beloved husband of Virginia (Ginny) Aronson, for 45 years and brother of Bernard Aronson, passed away on December 10, 2019, at the age of 76.
For most of his life, Simon Aronson invented magic tricks-especially magic tricks with playing cards. His tricks have been, and continue to be, performed all over the world by thousands of magicians, both professional and amateur. In the magic community, Aronson has long been revered for brilliant methodological innovations, creative scripting and plots, and for the sheer force of intelligence that he brought to all of his tricks and writings. Some of his work has attained such classic status that almost every magician in the world is familiar with it. Although he became famous more thanks to writing than performing (he wrote many books for magicians), he loved to perform for audiences, both small and large-whether he was doing his own close-up magic tricks or playing his part in the much-admired, two-person mind-reading act that he and his wife, Ginny, are famous for. Simon loved to meet with magician-friends to create and tinker with magic tricks collaboratively (something he did every week for more than fifty years), and he had friends in magic all around the world.
A celebration of Simon's life will be held at a later date.
