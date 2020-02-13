|
|
Sioux Turnoy Warfield, born July 4, 1952 in Chicago, resident of Wilmette, IL, passed away peacefully in Chicago on Feb. 8th, 2020 at the age of 67. Sioux was wife of devoted Andrew Warfield, step-mother to three adult children: Sylvie, Liam and Corey Warfield, cherished daughter of Jule and Herbert Turnoy, beloved sister of Bernard Turnoy, caring sister-in-law to Marcia (Feller) Turnoy, adoring aunt to Barrett Turnoy. Sioux, originally 'Sue', changed the spelling during high school to be distinguished from others running for a class office; it was later legally changed. She treasured her wealth of friends acquired throughout her lifetime, among them Drs. Murray Scheinman and Carl Albun who were "there" for her throughout, both as devoted friends and professionally. Sioux's academic pursuits at Northeastern IL. Univ. in Chicago earned her a BA in Political Science as a Leadership Scholar, followed by her MA thesis on The Cuban Revolution. She later visited Cuba using her fluency in Spanish to bring her research to life. Sioux pursued a career in managing Senior Housing in Chicago and Evanston. Her interests in social justice, particularly for Seniors and People with Disabilities, provided the incentives to serve on the boards of various civic organizations. Sioux was a voracious reader and Jazz enthusiast. Friends have described her as "vibrant, full of light and wisdom." Private services have been held. Sioux and Andrew enjoyed touring National Parks together. Donations may be made to the National Park Foundation - Memorial Gift: http://www.nationalparks.org
Organ donorship is encouraged.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020