Thresholds, Chicago, Illinois, and so many others, mourn the passing of their colleague and dear friend. During Sitha's 40 year tenure at Thresholds, she worked with the intake department and touched many lives. Sitha loved fashion, travel, the arts, cats, and English tea. Sitha was known for acceptance, inclusion, energy, and her wonderful smile. Sitha was born in the U.K. and traveled to many countries before coming to the U.S. Sitha's beloved husband and sister both died in WW II. Sitha was preceded in death by her beloved parents and brother. Sitha led a full life and was a role model for all who came to know her. Her best friend from grade school, Mollie Dale, U.K., Drs. Amdur and Weinstein and staff and members of Thresholds, the Living Made Easier team, the Unity Hospice care team, the Brookdale East Lakeview team, and neighbors will all miss Sitha greatly. Sitha asked that if she touched your life in a positive way, to please remember that. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019