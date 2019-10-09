|
|
Slobodan Nikolich, (Sam/Danche), 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Ilija and Nadezda (Pejcic) Nikolich, devoted husband of 57 years of Jovanka (Hinic), loving father of Sanja (Michael Wilson) and Aleksandra (Michael Gillespie), proud "Deka" of Matthew, Patrick, Thomas, and Mark, and dear brother of Dragan. His warm, gregarious nature and sense of humor filled a room and his pride in his daughters, love for his grandsons, of sports and good food brought him great joy. He was a graduate of the University of Belgrade and a founding member of the Serbian Academic Club. He served for many years as an officer on the board of his church, Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. He will be greatly missed. Memory eternal.
Opelo (Serbian Orthodox Funeral Service) Friday, October 11, 2019 -11 a.m. at the the Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 5701 N Redwood Drive, Chicago, IL 60631, to be followed by interment at the St. Sava Monastery, 32377 Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048.
Dacha (Memorial Luncheon) will be served at the New Gracanica Monastery, 35240 N. Grant Street, Third Lake, IL 60046.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (https://www.serbiancathedral.org/donate/) and American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/research).
For more information, please contact Sveta Gora, Serbian Orthodox Funeral Home, phone 773-588-2200 or visit www.svetagora.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019