|
|
Sylvia, formerly known as Sr. Irma, was called home to God on February 19, 2019 at the age 82Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 65 years.Beloved daughter of the late Lawrence and the late Frances nee Czerak Dearest sister of the late Lawrence Jr. (Michaeline), the late Eugene (Sally), late Robert (Esther), Gerald, Theresa (late Richard) Spejcher,Loving nieces, nephews.Sister Sylvia ministered as a teacher for nearly 50 years in Chicago and surrounding suburbsFuneral Mass Friday, February 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Provincialate 310 N. River Rd. Des Plaines Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. until time of Mass, with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m.Interment All SaintsMemorials to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated.Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home (312) 666-2673Visit www.cruz-sojkafh.com for electronic register and condolences
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019