Socrates "Sam" Tingas, age 84, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by the warmth and love of his family. Born in Porti-Karditsa, Greece, to the late Demetrios and the late Polyxeni (nee Sfinas) Tingas; post Korean War Army Veteran; beloved husband of Kaliope "Popie" (nee Psimenos); devoted and loving father of Paulina, Lila (Scott) Huffman, and Demetrios "Jimmy" (Maria); cherished grandfather of Christopher, Alexander, Brianna and Socrates "Saki"; preceded in death by his 4 brothers and 2 sisters; dearest brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and treasured friend, to many, both here and in Greece. Socrates was a true gentleman with a zest for life and the authentic spirit of "philoxenia". He valued people, especially family, above all else, and his legacy continues in the hearts of his children and grandchildren, in those who knew him, and in all of those whose lives he touched. Socrates was deeply loved, he is profoundly missed, and will be dearly remembered.





