Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sofija Plecas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sofija Plecas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sofija Plecas Obituary
Sofija Plecas, beloved wife of the late Nikola; loving mother of Michael (Anita) Plecas; dear grandmother of Nicole & Nicholas (Angela) Plecas; great-grandmother of Nicholas, Louis & Emilia; fond sister of Milan Djukic. Visitation Monday 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 5701 N. Redwood Drive, Chicago, IL. Interment St. Sava Monastery Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. Arrangements Entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside, 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.