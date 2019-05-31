|
Sofija Plecas, beloved wife of the late Nikola; loving mother of Michael (Anita) Plecas; dear grandmother of Nicole & Nicholas (Angela) Plecas; great-grandmother of Nicholas, Louis & Emilia; fond sister of Milan Djukic. Visitation Monday 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 5701 N. Redwood Drive, Chicago, IL. Interment St. Sava Monastery Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. Arrangements Entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside, 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019