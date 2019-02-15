|
Sol Bernstein, age 91; beloved husband of Jane, nee Josephs; loving and devoted father of Gary Bernstein, Cathy (Brian) Kase, and Amy Graham; proud grandfather and #1 fan of Lynsie, Carlee (Danny), Adam, Lillie, Danny, Tess, Camille, and Leah; great grandfather of Lola. Sol was a respected and admired pharmacist and owner of Sol's Pharmacy in Lincoln Park. Service and interment private. Donations can be made to The Beth Emet Soup Kitchen, 1224 Dempster Street, Evanston, IL 60202; or, to Ronald McDonald House Charities, https://rmhccni.org/donate-cni/, or, to The Self Help Home, 908 W. Argyle, Chicago, IL 60640. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019