Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Resources
More Obituaries for Sol Bernstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sol Bernstein

Obituary Condolences

Sol Bernstein Obituary
Sol Bernstein, age 91; beloved husband of Jane, nee Josephs; loving and devoted father of Gary Bernstein, Cathy (Brian) Kase, and Amy Graham; proud grandfather and #1 fan of Lynsie, Carlee (Danny), Adam, Lillie, Danny, Tess, Camille, and Leah; great grandfather of Lola. Sol was a respected and admired pharmacist and owner of Sol's Pharmacy in Lincoln Park. Service and interment private. Donations can be made to The Beth Emet Soup Kitchen, 1224 Dempster Street, Evanston, IL 60202; or, to Ronald McDonald House Charities, https://rmhccni.org/donate-cni/, or, to The Self Help Home, 908 W. Argyle, Chicago, IL 60640. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more