Sondra Berman Epstein
Sondra Berman Epstein, age 83, a lifelong Chicagoan, Sondra was born and raised in Douglas Park before moving to Rogers Park. She graduated from Senn High School and the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. Sondra had successful careers as a teacher, publicist, and real estate executive. She was a strong advocate of the arts, as well services supporting women and children throughout Chicago. Sondra was a founding board member of The Chicago High School for the Arts (ChiArts), on the alumni council of Chicago Foundation for Women, on the board of directors of the Chicago Public Library Foundation, and a board member of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago; beloved wife of the late Sidney Epstein; loving mother of Adam (Robyn) Berman and Marcy (Joe) Padorr; cherished stepmother of Laurie (friend Jacob Berlinski) Lawton, Donna (late Dr. William) Barrows, Mary (Dr. Jerry) Kaltman, and Ann (Hon. Jed) Rakoff; adored Granny of Josh (Zoie) Berman, Amanda (Drew) Schwartz, Alex Berman, Jake and Jeremy Padorr, Jennifer (Alex Gallafent) Lawton, Matthew (Alle) Lawton, Michael (Nicole) Lawton, Sam, Charlie and Ted Barrows, Debbie and Sharon Kaltman, and David (fiancée Rebecca Weissman) Kaltman, Jenna (Eric) Epstein, Alana and Keira Rakoff; proud great grandmother of Jonah, Olympia, and Luke; devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Marcia Ripes; dear sister of Larry Ripes; special friend and companion of Julian Oettinger; treasured aunt, cousin, friend and confidante to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Wednesday, October 28th, 2:30 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Sondy's photo, scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chicago High School for the Arts (ChiArts.org), Chicago Foundation for Women (CFW.org), the Chicago Youth Centers (Chicagoyouthcenters.org) or a charity of your choice. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
