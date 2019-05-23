1939-2019Sondra Headrick Stensby of St. Cloud Florida, formerly of Northbrook, Illinois peacefully passed away at home on April 28th in the hands of Robert, her devoted husband of 55 years. She was born on June 24, 1939 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to her parents, Dan and Marion Headrick and graduated from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City Iowa where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education. During her college life, "Sonie" was an active member of Tri Delta Sorority and was crowned University Homecoming Queen in her Senior Year. She met her soon to be husband, Robert while teaching in the Des Moines public school system and the two were married in 1963. Soon after, they found residence in the Chicago Suburb of Northbrook where they raised and were the biggest supporters of five children. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Robert, and their five children, Robert Stensby, Christine (Chris) Nein, Timothy (Cathy) Stensby, David (Heather) Stensby and Anne (Craig) Leavell and by her always adored 13 grandchildren all of whom she spoiled with love every chance she could; Brooke and Tatum Stensby, Justin, Logan and Brennan Nein, Austin, Matt and Chase Stensby, Niko and Graham Stensby and Brady, Noah and Finn Leavell.Every day she embraced being "Mom" to her immediate family as well as to many family friends, and later "Nana" to her loving grandchildren. She will long be remembered by friends and family for creating indelible memories, always being the spirit of the occasion at birthday and holiday celebrations, university parent's weekends, sporting events, dance recitals, or while traveling on vacations.A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Avenue, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sondra Stensby Memorial fund at lungevity.donordrive.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary