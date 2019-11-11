|
Sondra "Sandy" Kalmin nee Singer, 84, beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Fred (Gayle) and David Kalmin; cherished grandmother of Joey, Jake, Mia, Lindsey, Grace, Sam and the late Marlee; great grandmother of Aidan; sister of the late Dick (late Rita) Singer; dear aunt to many. Funeral service Tuesday 10 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019