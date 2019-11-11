Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra Kalmin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra Kalmin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sondra Kalmin Obituary
Sondra "Sandy" Kalmin nee Singer, 84, beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Fred (Gayle) and David Kalmin; cherished grandmother of Joey, Jake, Mia, Lindsey, Grace, Sam and the late Marlee; great grandmother of Aidan; sister of the late Dick (late Rita) Singer; dear aunt to many. Funeral service Tuesday 10 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sondra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now