Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
www.chicagojewishfunerals.com
Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra Lavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra M. Lavin

Add a Memory
Sondra M. Lavin Obituary
Sondra M. Lavin nee Elkins. Beloved wife of the late Martin J. Lavin. Loving mother of Lauren (Alan) Goeppinger. Cherished grandmother of Leah (Marc) Levy, David (Brooke) Solow, Daniel (Abby) Solow, Sarah (Ori) Gross and Anna (Brian) Mortell. Great-grandmother of Aaron, Michal, Avi and Yonaton Levy and Scarlett, Samuel and Chloe Solow. Private graveside service Friday, 10 am, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie. A live stream of this funeral service will be available to view at www.chicagojewishfunerals.com. Memorials to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 2200 East Devon Ave., Suite 392, Des Plaines, IL 60018 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sondra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now