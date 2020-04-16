|
Sondra M. Lavin nee Elkins. Beloved wife of the late Martin J. Lavin. Loving mother of Lauren (Alan) Goeppinger. Cherished grandmother of Leah (Marc) Levy, David (Brooke) Solow, Daniel (Abby) Solow, Sarah (Ori) Gross and Anna (Brian) Mortell. Great-grandmother of Aaron, Michal, Avi and Yonaton Levy and Scarlett, Samuel and Chloe Solow. Private graveside service Friday, 10 am, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie. A live stream of this funeral service will be available to view at www.chicagojewishfunerals.com. Memorials to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 2200 East Devon Ave., Suite 392, Des Plaines, IL 60018 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020