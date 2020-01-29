|
Sonia B. Winkler nee Chmielewski, 101 years, passed away peacefully at home on January 24. Beloved wife of the late Alvin L. Winkler for 68 years. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Linda, and longtime dedicated caretaker Helen Chowaniec. She is also survived by her brother Ted Chmielewski, nieces Karen Trumper and Diane Pacholik and nephew Mike Chmielewski. Funeral Monday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Sonia grew up working in her family's bakery on Chicago's South Side. For most of her life, however, Sonia was devoted to taking care of her handicapped husband and raising their daughter. She loved music, travel, and dancing. She will be greatly missed. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020