Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
8:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia Winkler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia B. Winkler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonia B. Winkler Obituary
Sonia B. Winkler nee Chmielewski, 101 years, passed away peacefully at home on January 24. Beloved wife of the late Alvin L. Winkler for 68 years. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Linda, and longtime dedicated caretaker Helen Chowaniec. She is also survived by her brother Ted Chmielewski, nieces Karen Trumper and Diane Pacholik and nephew Mike Chmielewski. Funeral Monday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Sonia grew up working in her family's bakery on Chicago's South Side. For most of her life, however, Sonia was devoted to taking care of her handicapped husband and raising their daughter. She loved music, travel, and dancing. She will be greatly missed. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -