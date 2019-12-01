|
Sonia Irene (Zakaluzny) Wagner, 83, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hospice House on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Sonia Wagner was born in Chicago, IL on January 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Andrew Zakaluzny and Olenia (Selep) Zakaluzny. Sonia graduated from Rosary College, River Forest, IL and earned her Master's degree in Music Education from Roosevelt University. Sonia was married to C. Richard Wagner in 1975 until his passing in September 2015. Sonia taught elementary music for 35 years, primarily in Bensenville, IL sharing her love of children and her gift of teaching with students and colleagues. She and Richard loved traveling near and far and attending fine arts performances. They sang in church choirs in Wheaton, IL and, after retirement in 1989, in Fort Myers and continued supporting the arts with their time, talent and financial contributions.
Sonia is survived by her children Stephen (Gayle) Wagner and Maria (Gustav J.) Bahruth; grandchildren Angela (Joshua) Miller, Michael R. Wagner, Gustav C. Bahruth and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Adrian Zakaluzny, his children and numerous cousins.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2439 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33901, (239) 334-8937. Sonia will thereafter be returned to Prairie City, IL for services and burial in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, Sonia had asked that memorial contributions be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, designated for Friends of the Concert Series in her name.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019