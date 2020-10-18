1/1
Sonia Kozlowski
1918 - 2020
Sonia Kozlowski, age 102, of Warrenville, Il, formerly of Lisle and Norridge, beloved wife of the late Leo Kozlowski; loving mother of Barbara (the late George) DiGuido, Kay (Martin) Heneghan, and Lee (Rita Fitzsimmons) Kozlowski; doting grandmother of Violetta, Sylvia DiGuido & Michael Kozlowski; dear sister of the late Lolly Ambers, Chester Bablo and Lyn Speer; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Born September 14, 1918 in Chicago. After working for several companies in Chicago, Sonia ran Leo's office for Pulsar Watch Midwest Service Center. She & Leo were members of St. Eugene Parish in Norridge for 50 years and more recently Sonia lived at Villa St. Benedict in Lisle for 14 years. Her passions included sewing, bridge, gardening and the Chicago Cubs. She is a past member of the Haute Couture Club of Chicago. Sonia died on October 15, 2020. Services & interment will be private at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Memorials can be sent to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134. For more info about Sonia, please visit her obituary page at hultgrenfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 17, 2020
Oh gosh, I'm so sorry. I just saw this posting. BARBARA, YOU WERE so fortunate to have your MOM SO LONG. SHE ALWAYS SMILED, VIOLETTA, SYLVIA, how lucky you girls were. My grandma died then I was in Grade School. I never knew my Dads parents. I only knew my Grandpa on my mom's side. I loved seeing her at your many birthday and Christmas parties. She was a loving and caring woman. MAY SHE BE IN THE ANGELS WINGS. George and her are singing songs together I'm sure. God Bless Sonia.
BARBARA Rehs
Friend
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
