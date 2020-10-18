Oh gosh, I'm so sorry. I just saw this posting. BARBARA, YOU WERE so fortunate to have your MOM SO LONG. SHE ALWAYS SMILED, VIOLETTA, SYLVIA, how lucky you girls were. My grandma died then I was in Grade School. I never knew my Dads parents. I only knew my Grandpa on my mom's side. I loved seeing her at your many birthday and Christmas parties. She was a loving and caring woman. MAY SHE BE IN THE ANGELS WINGS. George and her are singing songs together I'm sure. God Bless Sonia.

BARBARA Rehs

Friend