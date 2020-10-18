Sonia Kozlowski, age 102, of Warrenville, Il, formerly of Lisle and Norridge, beloved wife of the late Leo Kozlowski; loving mother of Barbara (the late George) DiGuido, Kay (Martin) Heneghan, and Lee (Rita Fitzsimmons) Kozlowski; doting grandmother of Violetta, Sylvia DiGuido & Michael Kozlowski; dear sister of the late Lolly Ambers, Chester Bablo and Lyn Speer; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Born September 14, 1918 in Chicago. After working for several companies in Chicago, Sonia ran Leo's office for Pulsar Watch Midwest Service Center. She & Leo were members of St. Eugene Parish in Norridge for 50 years and more recently Sonia lived at Villa St. Benedict in Lisle for 14 years. Her passions included sewing, bridge, gardening and the Chicago Cubs. She is a past member of the Haute Couture Club of Chicago. Sonia died on October 15, 2020. Services & interment will be private at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Memorials can be sent to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134. For more info about Sonia, please visit her obituary page at hultgrenfh.com
