Sonia Nisenbaum, nee Sara Rivka Katz, 89, a Holocaust Survivor, cherished and devoted wife of 64 years of the late Alan A. Nisenbaum; devoted mother of Linda (Harry) Zederman, Isabele Nisenbaum, Judith (Dr. William) Levitan; proud grandmother of Deborah (Brian) Dann, Daniel (Diana) Zederman, Hartley (Dr. Kara Goldman) Nisenbaum, Carley (Joseph) Groobman-Abadi, Hayley Levitan, Ashley (fiance Brett Kane) Levitan, and the late Ethan Levitan; cherished great-grandmother of Dylan and Addison Dann, Avery, Zoe, and Aiden Zederman, Aviva, Hazel, and Elle Nisenbaum. Preceded in death by dear parents Yedidiah and Leah Katz, two brothers and two sisters. The family wishes to thank Sonia's special friend and caregiver, Maryisa. Sonia was the ultimate nurturing mother, providing love and food to everyone who walked through her door. Her youthful spirit found happiness and humor in the simple pleasures of life. She was always grateful for all of her blessings. Funeral service 12 noon, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ethan Levitan Memorial Fund, c/o Congregation Beth Judea 5304 RFD, Rt. 83 & Hill Top Rd., Long Grove IL 60047-5203 or IL Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie, IL 60077 appreciated. Funeral information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019