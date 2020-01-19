|
Sonia Shechter, nee Marcus, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Jack; cherished mother of Richard Shechter and Floyd Shechter (Brenda Gadd); devoted grandmother of Mathew (Sarah) Shechter, Stephanie Shechter, Neal (Lauren) Shechter and great-grandchildren Sam and Eve; dear sister of the late Shirley (Hersch) Rubin, Lyle (Rozalyn) Marcus, devoted daughter of the late Herman and Minnie Marcus; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews, especially close to Gerald (the late Eileen) Marcus; Funeral services Monday January 20th 11 AM at Westlawn Cemetery's mausoleum chapel, 7801 W. Montrose., Norridge. Interment to follow. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020