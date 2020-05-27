Sonja Marie Werner (nee Wiesbrook), age 74 of Cody, Wyoming (formerly of Chicago's western suburbs) died February 27th, 2020 at her son's home in Palm Harbor, Florida after a four-month struggle with cancer.



She passed away surrounded by her loving family and best friend Rosalie Pichman-Sanchez.



Sonja was born in Naperville, Illinois on October 18th, 1945 to LaRue and Hildred Wiesbrook of Warrenville, Illinois. At the age of 16 she was crowned the 1962 Lyons Club Queen. Shortly after, she married John Pichman III and had four beautiful children.



Sonja worked in retail for several years and especially enjoyed her role as a Department Manager at Madigan's and Nordstrom.



During the early 1990's, Sonja moved with her then husband, John Wayne Werner, to his hometown in Cody, Wyoming where they enjoyed 30 wonderful years together. Highlights were scenic drives through Yellowstone, diet cokes with her friends at McDonald's in the mornings and brunch every Sunday at the Holiday Inn.



After surviving breast cancer at the age of 59, Sonja showed her support and encouragement to other patients and friends at the Big Horn Cancer Center in Wyoming where she brought big smiles and great comfort to many in need.



Sonja leaves behind: John (Johanna) Pichman IV; Martin (Mark'O) Pichman; Tammy (Dan) Wolf, and Heidi Poss; grandchildren: Ashley Moore, Gabby Wolf, John Pichman V, Daniel Wolf Jr, Abby Pichman, Max Poss and four great-grandchildren all from her first marriage to John Pichman III (deceased); Jeff (Nancy) Werner, Gregory (Anita) Werner, Lisa Werner Mann, Chris (Cynthia) Werner, David Lance (Pam) Werner, her stepchildren from husband John Werner and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition, she is survived by her siblings: Mary Suttle, Ron (Sue) Wiesbrook, Richard (Kathy) Wiesbrook, Lorry Kimber and a host of many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Sonja is now reunited with her sister Donna Rollo and the love of her life John Wayne Werner. She will be greatly missed by many. Sonja was a true friend.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Big Horn Basin Cancer Center 1025 9th St., Cody Wyoming or the American Lung Cancer Society.





