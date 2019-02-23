|
|
Sonya Kondritzer Guttman, beloved mother of Robert Guttman, Deborah Davis, Ann Guttman (Rick Ratner), and the late Peter Guttman. Cherished grandmother of Isabelle, Marisol, Sandy, Martin (Annabelle), Lillian, Michael, and Benjamin. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00pm at Emanuel Congregation, 5959 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660.Refreshments following the service at the home of Deborah Davis, 1625 N. Campbell Avenue 2F, Chicago, IL 60647.In lieu of flowers, donations in Sonya's memory may be made to Planned Parenthood or the ACLU.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019