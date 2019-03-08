Home

(nee Nesterouli). Age 73, born in Athens Greece. Beloved wife of Pete Lagen. Loving mother of Demetra, Nick, and Matthew. Proud Yaya of Sophia, Yeoryios, Aleni, Sophia, Nicholette, and Penelope. Family and friends to gather Saturday 11:30 a.m. until time of Service 12:30 p.m. at Saints Helen & Constantine Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
