Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Olkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia Olkiewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophia Olkiewicz nee Gatziolis, age 70, of Vernon Hills, IL. Beloved wife of Edward Dennis Olkiewicz. Loving mother of Stacy (Gregg) Wheeler and Geoffrey (Jackie) Olkiewicz. Proud grandmother of Anna and Andrew Wheeler; Ella and Cole "Bubba" Olkiewicz. Dear sister of Estelle (Jack) Swartz and Dean (Susan) Gatziolis. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with Prayers at 6:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Monday, October 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now