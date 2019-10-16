|
Sophia Olkiewicz nee Gatziolis, age 70, of Vernon Hills, IL. Beloved wife of Edward Dennis Olkiewicz. Loving mother of Stacy (Gregg) Wheeler and Geoffrey (Jackie) Olkiewicz. Proud grandmother of Anna and Andrew Wheeler; Ella and Cole "Bubba" Olkiewicz. Dear sister of Estelle (Jack) Swartz and Dean (Susan) Gatziolis. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with Prayers at 6:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Monday, October 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019