Sophia Pappas, nee Kioussis, 86. Beloved wife of Chris Pappas. Loving mother of Maria (Matthew Hanson) Pappas and the late Andrew Pappas. Dear grandmother "Yia Yia" of Zoe. Beloved friend, aunt, and cousin to many. Visitation Friday 10:30am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago until time of the Funeral Service at 11:30am. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit Sophia's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019