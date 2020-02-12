Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Nosek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia T. Nosek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophia T. Nosek Obituary
Nosek, Sophia T. (nee Marek), age 103, passed away February 8, 2020. Beloved wife for 61 years to Joseph P. Darling mother of Kathleen Chyna and the late Gerard. Preceded in death by the late sisters Clara Lipinski, Josephine Michalak, brother Stanley, sister Helen Renkal, brother Rev. John J. Marek, C.S.C. and Rev. Andrew "Edward" Marek, OCSO and Walter Marek. Dear godmother, aunt, great aunt to many and Kathy, who would become like another daughter, not blood related but by a blessing later in life. Former member of the St. Daniel the Prophet Senior club, HARP Chapter 3355, Howe Development Center. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL

(Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director) from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral Friday, February 14th with closing prayers at the funeral home 9:30 am going to St. Daniel the Prophet for 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial. Private interment Monday, February 17th at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information, 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ridge Funeral Home
Download Now