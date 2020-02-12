|
Nosek, Sophia T. (nee Marek), age 103, passed away February 8, 2020. Beloved wife for 61 years to Joseph P. Darling mother of Kathleen Chyna and the late Gerard. Preceded in death by the late sisters Clara Lipinski, Josephine Michalak, brother Stanley, sister Helen Renkal, brother Rev. John J. Marek, C.S.C. and Rev. Andrew "Edward" Marek, OCSO and Walter Marek. Dear godmother, aunt, great aunt to many and Kathy, who would become like another daughter, not blood related but by a blessing later in life. Former member of the St. Daniel the Prophet Senior club, HARP Chapter 3355, Howe Development Center. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL
(Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director) from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral Friday, February 14th with closing prayers at the funeral home 9:30 am going to St. Daniel the Prophet for 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial. Private interment Monday, February 17th at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information, 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020