Sophie A. Kluever, age 93, formerly of Oak Lawn, passed away April 21, 2020, at Alden Estates of Naperville. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She was very sweet, quick-witted, funny, and always had a smile for everyone at any time. Her personality would brighten your day even up to the end. Beloved wife of the late Karl H. Kluever (2011); loving mother of Karen (Terry) Flanagan of Davis, Kathleen Tice of Romeoville, Gayle (Keith) Allmandinger of Crystal Lake, Sherry Kluever of Romeoville, and Karl (Mary) Kluever of Channahon; devoted grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of eight; and loving sister of Adeline Dobis. Preceded by her parents and six brothers and sisters. A drive-thru, no contact viewing for Sophie A. Kluever will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. For further drive-thru instructions please click http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms. Funeral Services and interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory to the (https://www.alz.org/) would be appreciated. For more information please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020