Sophie A. Photos, nee Demetros, age 90, of Schaumburg, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Louis and Athanasia Demetros. Beloved wife of Fred P. Photos and loving mother of Reverend Father Dean (Presbytera Georget) Photos and Maria (Harry) Secaras. Proud grandmother of John, Lauren, and Cynthia Secaras. Loving aunt and cousin to many. Family and friends will meet on Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine, IL 60067, for Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sophie's name to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095.