Dear Fred and Maria,

I am so sorry to hear that Sophie passed away. She was truly one of my very favorite patients. She was just so kind to us. It always made me happy to know I was going to see Sophie and when she would just pop in She alway brought a smile to my face. I am so sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace.



With much love,

Liz (formerly from Dr. Srodulskis office)

Elizabeth Vandivier

Friend