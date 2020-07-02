1/1
Sophie A. Photos, nee Demetros, age 90, of Schaumburg, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Louis and Athanasia Demetros. Beloved wife of Fred P. Photos and loving mother of Reverend Father Dean (Presbytera Georget) Photos and Maria (Harry) Secaras. Proud grandmother of John, Lauren, and Cynthia Secaras. Loving aunt and cousin to many. Family and friends will meet on Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine, IL 60067, for Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sophie's name to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 2, 2020.
July 1, 2020
Dear Fred and Maria,
I am so sorry to hear that Sophie passed away. She was truly one of my very favorite patients. She was just so kind to us. It always made me happy to know I was going to see Sophie and when she would just pop in She alway brought a smile to my face. I am so sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace.

With much love,
Liz (formerly from Dr. Srodulskis office)
Elizabeth Vandivier
Friend
