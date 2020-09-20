Sophie B. Krol (nee Przyborowski), 93, a longtime resident of Palatine, passed away September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry for 65 years; loving mother of Kenneth (Penny) Krol, Joanne (David) Pfeifer; proud grandmother of Jeff (Carrie) Krol, Kristin (Kyle) Bullock, Charles Kerner, Rachel and Amy Pfeifer and great-grandmother of Harvey & Edith Krol and William & Addison Bullock; dear sister of Simon (the late Ann) Przyborowski and the late Casimir (Loretta) Przyborowski, Frances (Bill) Kalas, Anthony Prevor and Thaddeus (Valerie) Przyborowski; fond aunt of many and friend to all.
Sophie attended St. Helen's Grade School and Josephinum High School in Chicago. She was a longtime member of Council of Catholic Women at St. Theresa Church in Palatine and also was a member of the Bereavement Choir.
Visitation Thursday September 24, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery Niles, IL.
Do to Covid restrictions only 50 people are allowed inside the funeral home with masks at a time. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com
or (630) 668-0016.