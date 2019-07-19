Sophie Barbara Pawlowski(nee Kanikula) passed away on July 15. Born on December 19, 1920, she was 98, though she came close to her goal of reaching 100. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl Martin Pawlowski, mother of the late Bruce (Colette) Pawlowski, Terry (Sandy) Pawlowski, Dwight (Sharon) Pawlowski, the late Elmer Alan Pawlowski, and Peggy (Kevin) Kell. She was grandmother to 13 and Busha to 19 great-grandchildren. She was the sister to the late Albert (Mary) Kanikula, late Frank Kanikula, late Teddy (Rose) Kanikula, the late Harry (Helen) Kanikula, Wanda (the late Ernie) Homoly, the late Peter (Violet) Kanikula, Dorothy Lockwood, and Roseanne Heavner. Sophie resided in Cicero her entire life, attending Columbus School and Morton High School. Her beloved husband Carl died at 42. Sophie then worked full time while also attending Morton College, then the University of Illinois-Chicago, to obtain her teaching degree. She taught elementary school in Roosevelt School, Maywood for 18 years. She was the keeper of the family history, remembering names of relatives both near and far. The Busha will live on in her life stories that she told to one and all. The family would like to thank the Cicero Police and Fire Department for their patience and professionalism through the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT, www.stlabre.org. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 22, at Noon in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside, in the St. Margaret Mary plot. Info: www.conboywestchesterfh.com or 708-562-5900. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019