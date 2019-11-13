|
Sophie Walker, age 105, beloved wife of the late Lonnie and the late Vernon; loving mother of Helen (the late Elmer) Coomer; cherished grandmother of Mike (Debbie) Coomer, Kerry Coomer, Marci (Jim) Nelson, Janet (Johnny) Walker; great-grandmother of 11; great-great grandmother of 12 and good friend to Larry Kelly; she was preceded in death by her 10 siblings. Visitation Saturday 8:30 A.M. until the 10:30 A.M. Chapel Service at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. For info, please call (630) 852-3595 or visit www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019