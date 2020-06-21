Sophie E. Kanser
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We celebrate the life of Sophie Kanser, nee Cermak, age 100 who passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Kanser; loving mother to Michael (Linda) Kanser, The late Richard Kanser and Deborah (Carl) Costanza; amazing grandma to Lynn (Edwin) Li, Michael (Becka) Kanser, Peter Costanza, Robert Kanser, and Carol Costanza; dearest great grandma to Amber Li, Mikey and Donny Kanser; caring sister to Joseph Cermak and Helen Cermak; supportive relative and friend to many. Sophie loved her God, family, friends, people, and life more than words can describe. She was kind, caring, compassionate and an appreciative person who also possessed great inner strength. She so enjoyed music, ice cream and playing golf with "The Tuesday Swingers" until she was 88 years young. Monthly Canasta Club with neighborhood Niles moms lasted over 55 years. Her chocolate chip cookies were legendary. Sophie was truly loved, cherished, and respected and will be greatly missed by all but especially by her grateful family. Sophie and her family would like to thank her caregivers for the care and support provided at Casa San Carlo in Northlake, The Sheridan at Park Ridge, and Suncrest Hospice, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Sophie's honor to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Services were held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 interment at Maryhill Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 20, 2020
Rest In Peace. Sophie was a very nice neighbor especially at Halloween. The Green Family. 6848 Oakton court
Green
Neighbor
June 18, 2020
Always remember her as someone easy to talk to. Have known Debbie and the family since grammar school.Remember Debs mom on my visits to the Kanser house esp. during tennis season. What a great life. She will be missed. Rest In Peace and score a whole in one on heavens golf course. Pauline and Ray Boness
Pauline Boness
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved