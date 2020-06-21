We celebrate the life of Sophie Kanser, nee Cermak, age 100 who passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Kanser; loving mother to Michael (Linda) Kanser, The late Richard Kanser and Deborah (Carl) Costanza; amazing grandma to Lynn (Edwin) Li, Michael (Becka) Kanser, Peter Costanza, Robert Kanser, and Carol Costanza; dearest great grandma to Amber Li, Mikey and Donny Kanser; caring sister to Joseph Cermak and Helen Cermak; supportive relative and friend to many. Sophie loved her God, family, friends, people, and life more than words can describe. She was kind, caring, compassionate and an appreciative person who also possessed great inner strength. She so enjoyed music, ice cream and playing golf with "The Tuesday Swingers" until she was 88 years young. Monthly Canasta Club with neighborhood Niles moms lasted over 55 years. Her chocolate chip cookies were legendary. Sophie was truly loved, cherished, and respected and will be greatly missed by all but especially by her grateful family. Sophie and her family would like to thank her caregivers for the care and support provided at Casa San Carlo in Northlake, The Sheridan at Park Ridge, and Suncrest Hospice, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Sophie's honor to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Services were held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 interment at Maryhill Cemetery.