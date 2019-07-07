Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Sophie Montvilas
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Sophie Montvilas

Sophie D. Montvilas (nee Abaravicius) age 83. Beloved wife of the late Jonas. Devoted mother of Dana (David) Thoele, Ruth Quint, Jane Montvilas, Gene (Joe) Luzzo and Jonas Jr. Loving grandmother of Jason Quint, Shane Thoele and great grandmother of 3. Many years of service with Ace Hardware. Longtime member of Lemont Senior Group. Visitation Tuesday July 9th, 930 AM until time of service, 1030 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (770W) Palos Hills. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
