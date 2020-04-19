|
Sophie "Sally" Neri, 100, passed away peacefully on April 11th from natural causes. She was born on October 5, 1919 in Chicago but lived most of her years in Harwood Heights, IL with her late beloved husband Guido. She worked many years eventually retiring from Gottlieb & Co. producing pinball machines. Sally was an avid supporter of Veterans and attended functions throughout the states with her late brother Matt meeting new acquaintances at each event. In 2018 she moved to Three Oaks Assisted Living where she made many new friends and enjoyed social activities especially dancing to music. Sally is predeceased in death by sisters Gladys "Murphy" (Bill) Borek, Stephanie (Pete) Mosior and brother Matthew (Helen) Skrzypek. She is survived by brother Ted (Charlotte) Skrzypek, many nieces, nephews and many grand nieces, grand nephews. She loved them all dearly. A celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date due to restrictions of social gatherings at this time.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020