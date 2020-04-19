Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Funeral Homes
3060 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
773-342-3330
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Neri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Neri


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie Neri Obituary
Sophie "Sally" Neri, 100, passed away peacefully on April 11th from natural causes. She was born on October 5, 1919 in Chicago but lived most of her years in Harwood Heights, IL with her late beloved husband Guido. She worked many years eventually retiring from Gottlieb & Co. producing pinball machines. Sally was an avid supporter of Veterans and attended functions throughout the states with her late brother Matt meeting new acquaintances at each event. In 2018 she moved to Three Oaks Assisted Living where she made many new friends and enjoyed social activities especially dancing to music. Sally is predeceased in death by sisters Gladys "Murphy" (Bill) Borek, Stephanie (Pete) Mosior and brother Matthew (Helen) Skrzypek. She is survived by brother Ted (Charlotte) Skrzypek, many nieces, nephews and many grand nieces, grand nephews. She loved them all dearly. A celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date due to restrictions of social gatherings at this time.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -