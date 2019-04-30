Home

Sophie P. Lekas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sophie P. Lekas Obituary
Sophie P. Lekas, nee Maimonis, 83, lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of George A.; loving mother of Angelo (Mary) and Peter (Michele); cherished yia yia of Alexandra (Justin) Lundsteen; devoted daughter of the late Peter and Chresoula, nee Pribas; dearest sister of the late George (Connie), Constance, Gus (the late Evelyn) and Tom Maimonis; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of Daughters of Penelope and retired Chicago Public School teacher. Visitation Wednesday, May 1st, 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. Friends and family will meet Thursday, May 2nd at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Info., (847) 581-0536? or www.colonialfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019
