Passed away, peacefully and comfortably on August 26, 2020.
Sophie is survived by her sons, Richard (Ruta), Robert (Leann), and Ronald. She has nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Funeral services Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Il 60601 (https://act.alz.org
). For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com
to read a complete obituary.