1/1
Sophie (Lacka) Ratajczyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away, peacefully and comfortably on August 26, 2020.

Sophie is survived by her sons, Richard (Ruta), Robert (Leann), and Ronald. She has nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Funeral services Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Il 60601 (https://act.alz.org). For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com to read a complete obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved