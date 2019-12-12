|
Sophie Soveg (nee Vangelis), 92, at rest December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Thomas, Christine (Jim) Drwal, Jane (Bob) Wharton, Bill and the late Frank Jr; devoted grandmother of Michael (Christy), Rene and David Drwal, Frankie, Robert and Samantha Soveg, Sophia and the late Michael Wharton; dearest great-grandmother of Logan, Jacob, Madilyn and Easton; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Friday December 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-9 P.M. Info 773-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019