Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Sophie Soveg
Sophie Soveg

Sophie Soveg Obituary
Sophie Soveg (nee Vangelis), 92, at rest December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Thomas, Christine (Jim) Drwal, Jane (Bob) Wharton, Bill and the late Frank Jr; devoted grandmother of Michael (Christy), Rene and David Drwal, Frankie, Robert and Samantha Soveg, Sophia and the late Michael Wharton; dearest great-grandmother of Logan, Jacob, Madilyn and Easton; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Friday December 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-9 P.M. Info 773-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
