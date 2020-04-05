|
Sophie Tamason nee Novak, 94, formerly of Blue Island, beloved wife of the late Charles, loving mother of Gregory (Rebecca) Tamason, Dr. Patricia (Dr. Donald) Higgins and the late Susan Tamason, cherished grandmother of Charlotte (Enrico Cañal Bruland) Tamason, Caitlin Higgins, Matthew Tamason and Donald (Alexandrea) Higgins, proud great grandmother of Amaia Cañal Tamason, dear sister of the late Mary Germano, Josephine Dengler, Peter Novak, Pauline Mishkutz, Michael Novak, Nancy Pravda and Anne McGregor. Private interment will take place at St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.misercordia.com Arrangements entrusted to Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020