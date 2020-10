Dear Auntie,

You know I always liked visiting with you. I always enjoyed talking about the good old days with you, like Augusta Blvd. St. Helens church, Bucktown.

You really enjoyed it also, and that would even make you smile. You always liked when I would bring you a coffee and especially a chocolate dessert. I have missed our times together because of the covid and all the regulations but you were never forgotten. When I would get ready to leave from visiting you, you would always say “come here give me a kiss, I love you, thank you for coming and God bless you.“ I love you auntie, God is holding you gently in his arms.

I am blowing you a kiss to heaven and hugging you with my heart. All my love, Niece Nancy ❤✝