Sophie Verba nee Bilik, 109, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Louis; loving mother of Richard (Pat) Verba and the late Yolanda Suhajda; cherished grandmother of Yolanda (Tom) VanOost, Arthur (Denise) Suhajda, Victoria (Rich) Windbiel, Valerie (Scott) LaMorte and the late Joe (Carole) Suhajda; proud great grandmother of 11. Sophie was known in her retirement communities as "The Flower Lady". Now she is making her floral arrangements in heaven. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the funeral home going to St. Charles Borremeo Church, 145 E. Grand Ave., Bensenville. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019