Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Verba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Verba

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sophie Verba Obituary
Sophie Verba nee Bilik, 109, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Louis; loving mother of Richard (Pat) Verba and the late Yolanda Suhajda; cherished grandmother of Yolanda (Tom) VanOost, Arthur (Denise) Suhajda, Victoria (Rich) Windbiel, Valerie (Scott) LaMorte and the late Joe (Carole) Suhajda; proud great grandmother of 11. Sophie was known in her retirement communities as "The Flower Lady". Now she is making her floral arrangements in heaven. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the funeral home going to St. Charles Borremeo Church, 145 E. Grand Ave., Bensenville. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now