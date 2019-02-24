Soterios J. Georgopulos of Tinley Park, born in Nafplio Greece. Beloved husband for 56 years to Patricia nee Papanicolaou. Loving father of Christine (Charles) Nolan and Kiki (Bruce) Zikmund. Devoted Pappou of Dean Siensa and Paige Zikmund. Survived by one sister, Eleni Kourou. Fond Brother-in-law of John (the late Theodora) Pappas, and dearest Uncle of George Papanicolaou, Ted (Tiffiany) Pappas and many more nieces and nephews in Greece. Proud Nouno of Eugenia (Ryan) Ruble. Soteri was a member of AHEPA Woodlawn Chapter #93 and was a dedicated parish council member for many years to his beloved Church. May his memory be eternal. Visitation Monday February 25th, 2019 from 3 to 9 PM at The Maher Funeral Home 17101 71st Avenue Tinley Park Il 60477. Trisagion service at 6:00 PM. Friends and Family asked to meet directly Tuesday morning at 9:45 AM at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 11025 S. Roberts Road Palos Hills Il 60465 for the 10:00 AM funeral service. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. Interment Bethania Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in his name. For info please call 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 and www. Orricofuneral.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary