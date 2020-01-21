|
Sotirios "Sam" Kakavetsis, 95, Born in Monopilo, Kastoria, Greece; Beloved husband of the late Konstantina (nee Beltsos); Devoted father of Chris (the late Theodora) and Bess James; Cherished grandfather of Jason, Steven (Lana), Amanda (Alex), Winter, and Christopher (Melissa); and Great grandfather of Christian, Theodore, Noelle, and Juliette; Dearest brother of Konstandina, the late Petros, Harilaos, Aristides, and Vasilis; Loving brother-in-law of the late Lazaros, Ekaterini, Vasiliki, Thanasis, and Achilles; ; Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many here and in Greece. Visitation, Wednesday, morning, January 22, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 12:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 2350 E. Dempster St. Des Plaines, IL. 60016, Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to St. John the Baptist Church, appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M.PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.Colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020