Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas M. Pishos Funeral Director Ltd. (Hellenic Funeral Service)
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-745-1333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
2350 E. Dempster St.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
2350 E. Dempster St.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sotirios Kakavetsis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sotirios "Sam" Kakavetsis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sotirios "Sam" Kakavetsis Obituary
Sotirios "Sam" Kakavetsis, 95, Born in Monopilo, Kastoria, Greece; Beloved husband of the late Konstantina (nee Beltsos); Devoted father of Chris (the late Theodora) and Bess James; Cherished grandfather of Jason, Steven (Lana), Amanda (Alex), Winter, and Christopher (Melissa); and Great grandfather of Christian, Theodore, Noelle, and Juliette; Dearest brother of Konstandina, the late Petros, Harilaos, Aristides, and Vasilis; Loving brother-in-law of the late Lazaros, Ekaterini, Vasiliki, Thanasis, and Achilles; ; Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many here and in Greece. Visitation, Wednesday, morning, January 22, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 12:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 2350 E. Dempster St. Des Plaines, IL. 60016, Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to St. John the Baptist Church, appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M.PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.Colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sotirios's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -