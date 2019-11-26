|
Spelios Paul Verges, age 88, born 5-7-1931 in Neda, Messinia, Greece; Beloved husband of the late Mary Agnes; Loving father of Constantine (Nancy) and Theodore; Proud grandfather of Emmanuel, Zachary (Chelsea), Joshua, Gabriel and Faith Verges Neal (Christopher); Proud great grandfather of Paisley and Heidi; Dearest brother of the late George (Kondylo) Verges, the late John (Penelope) Verges, the late Theodore (Zoe) Verges and Nikoleta (the late Theodore) Metropoulos; Fond uncle of many cousins, nieces and nephews here and in Greece. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea from 1955-1957. He was a faithful employee of the Chicago Transit Authority for 28 years before retiring to his 40 acre farm in Wisconsin. Visitation Friday, Nov. 29th from 5-9 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 30th, 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Transfigurations Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery, 2905 Thatcher Ave., River Grove, IL. Service will start at 12 Noon at the Elmwood Cemetery Chapel. Interment immediately following services at Elmwood Cemetery. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019