Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
For more information about
Spelios Verges
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Transfigurations Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery
2905  Thatcher Ave.
River Grove, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Transfigurations Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery
2905  Thatcher Ave.
River Grove, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Elmwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Spelios Verges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spelios Paul Verges


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Spelios Paul Verges Obituary
Spelios Paul Verges, age 88, born 5-7-1931 in Neda, Messinia, Greece; Beloved husband of the late Mary Agnes; Loving father of Constantine (Nancy) and Theodore; Proud grandfather of Emmanuel, Zachary (Chelsea), Joshua, Gabriel and Faith Verges Neal (Christopher); Proud great grandfather of Paisley and Heidi; Dearest brother of the late George (Kondylo) Verges, the late John (Penelope) Verges, the late Theodore (Zoe) Verges and Nikoleta (the late Theodore) Metropoulos; Fond uncle of many cousins, nieces and nephews here and in Greece. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea from 1955-1957. He was a faithful employee of the Chicago Transit Authority for 28 years before retiring to his 40 acre farm in Wisconsin. Visitation Friday, Nov. 29th from 5-9 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 30th, 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Transfigurations Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery, 2905 Thatcher Ave., River Grove, IL. Service will start at 12 Noon at the Elmwood Cemetery Chapel. Interment immediately following services at Elmwood Cemetery. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Spelios's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -