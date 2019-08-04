|
Spencer H. Jurney, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in his home in Prescott, Arizona surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Spencer and Margaret (Kline) Jurney. Spence was a member of the Air Force and loyal employee of the United States Postal Service. He was survived in death by his second wife, Elizabeth (FitzPatrick) Jurney, sister Mary Margaret Phares, son's Chuck Nelson, Tom Jurney, and John Jurney, and daughter's Cathie Kuzur and Norma Wakefield, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Spencer will forever be remembered as a loving, thoughtful, humorous person, loved by all who he came into contact with.
Funeral services will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church 1012 Lake St, Evanston, IL at 10:00am on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019