Spero Vasilios PASTOS, February 18, 1937 - February 17, 2020, 82 son of the late Vasilios(William) and Gregoria Pastos, treasured soul surviving brother of Anna(late Samuel) Katsekes, special brother of the late Peter, Constantine(Gus)(Audrey) and Johnny(Carol) Pastos. Caring Uncle of Rosanna Gregoria Katsekes, Georgina Koula(Bob) David Connie(Jim) Rogers, Billy Pastos, Alex(Karen) Pastos, John(Lizzy) Pastos, Nikos Pastos, Melina Pastos, Andrea(Chris) Okland, the late Nicolette Pastos, Zara-Alana Pastos, favored Cats Sophia and Christina, Grand Uncle to 14. Beloved Cousin to the Sofios, Strategos and Poteres Families. Spero, a Chicagoan, attended Amundsen High and Northwestern University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree on 8-31-59 with a major in English plus Speech(School of Communication) and a Masters Degree. Retired after 24 years of teaching from the Glendale Unified School System, CA. A man of multiple interests, Spero was a devotee of fine arts; creative singer, recording artist, guitarist and xylophonist (1st place) dancer (winner w Nancy Freese in Jitterbug division at Harvest Moon Festival) actor, real estate investor, member of Academy Award group, biographical author of 2 books, connoisseur and collector of fine art, world traveler including Greek ancestral home on Kythera Island, Greece where His roots were, Yoga practitioner for years. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 9AM until the time of Service 12PM, at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL; Interment immediately after at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL; info 773-622-9300 or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020