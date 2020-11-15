1/1
Spiros G. Stamelos M.D.
Spiros G. Stamelos, MD, age 74 of Northbrook, born in Athens, Greece, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Angeliki "Kiki", nee Founta; loving father of Amanda Stamelos (Kris Roberts), Dr. George and Rebecca Stamelos; devoted son of the late George and Kanela, nee Gelis, and dear brother of Dr. John (Evelyn) and the late Dr. William Stamelos; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Dr. Stamelos lived voraciously through caring for his patients, supporting his friends and family, and collecting anything he found beauty in. His unyielding desire to help those in need is his greatest legacy, which exemplified his love for those he cared about. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Service will be private, however, the Funeral can be viewed live, Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9am, by visiting http://www.st.georgechicago.net. Interment to follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Des Plaines, and the graveside service can also be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/jgadinamis. Memorial tributes made in Spiros' name may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. May His Memory Be Eternal. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral
09:00 AM
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
He was a wonderful family friend and neighbor since he was in High School.
Connie GOuntanis-Rigas
Friend
November 13, 2020
To Kiki, Amanda, George and Rebecca, Words are not enough to express my deepest sympathy. I pray for all of you that you will find peace.
With loving care, Agnes
Agnes Brassfield
Friend
November 13, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to John, Kiki, Amanda, George, and Rebecca.
The Kouis Family
Friend
